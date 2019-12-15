Newbridge man selected by Green Party to run in general election

Newbridge man Ronan Maher has been selected by the Green Party to run in the general election in the Kildare South constituency.

And while it’s not clear when the election will happen, say that it will be in the next six months, the Green Party is ready to face the electorate with Mr Maher in the South and Cllr Vincent Martin in Kildare North.

Mr Maher is a native of Newbridge and an IT Specialist working in the energy sector.

He commutes daily via train to Dublin and is, he says, a member of the locked-out generation, where both buying a home or renting one are both out of reach.

As a commuter he says he has first-hand experience with the high prices and overcrowding facing every Kildare commuter.

His priorities, should he get elected are, unsurprisingly, in line with that of his Green Party colleagues, namely, the provision of affordable public transport, cost rental accommodation (whereby rent is used to cover the cost of constructing the accommodation over the life of a long-term building loan), environmental protection and a just transition.

“For the future to be Green it must include everyone as we take the action that is urgently needed to create a better, safer, more sustainable future.”