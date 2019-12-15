Kildare Toastmasters seek new members for 2020

Kildare Toastmasters are on the lookout for new members to join the club in 2020.

They held their latest meeting on Tuesday November 26, last.

There were four speeches from Carl Stanley, Eilis McCormack, Mary Reynolds and David Clinton.

A very enjoyable night saw speeches on diverse subjects including: the science behind real life vampires and werewolves; improving communications; mentoring others; and going toe-to-toe with Michael Carruth for charity.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, December 10 from 7.45pm upstairs in the Silken Thomas.

“In addition to the usual mix of communications, craic and chat we will be having our annual Kris Kindle where anyone who brings a wrapped gift (value: €5) will be in a draw to receive another,” said PRO Robert Healy.

“We look forward to welcoming members and new guests alike.”

Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping members improve their communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.

There is no instructor in a Toastmasters meeting.

Instead, members evaluate one another's speeches.

It is a place where you push your boundaries in public speaking, leadership skill development, impromptu speaking, networking and over all confidence.