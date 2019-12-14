Santa and Mrs Claus open for visits in Kildare town
Don't forget to get on Santa's list ahead of the big day this year
Reporter:
Leader Reporter
14 Dec 2019
Email:
editor@leinsterleader.ie
Santa and Mrs Claus are open to little visitors until December 22 next
It was a very busy weekend for Santa and Mrs Claus who met children in the Courthouse, next to the Silken Thomas in Kildare town.
The pair will be greeting children every day from 3 to 7pm on weekdays, and from 10am-7pm on weekends.
Mrs Claus told the Leinster Leader: "We'll be here every day up to and including December 22. Booking online but walk-ins are also welcome.
"We have Santa's Reindeer Hospital here too, so it's a lovely festive atmosphere for young kiddies and families.”
Santa opened a Reindeer hospital in Kildare town in 2017 to treat any sick reindeer ahead of the big day.
Little visitors are being asked not to forget to bring home some Reindeer Food to keep the team in flight on Christmas Eve.
Of course what would it be without meeting some of the Reindeer themselves.
A few of Santa's Reindeer will be in Kildare town too so you can have the chance to get close to these beautiful animals.
Elesewhere take a trip to Solas Bhride to learn about Christmas' Around the World.
Meanwhile the Christmast lights were turned on in Kildare town on Saturday, December 7 at 7pm.
Santa himself turned on the lights in keeping with tradition and there was great festive fun for all the family.
There was a great crowd at Market Square for the turning on of the Christmas tree lights marking the beginings of the Christmas season. Tickets for Santa and Mrs Claus are available from Kildare Heritage Centre.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
You can contact us using the details below: Leinster Leader, Unit W5D, Toughers Business Park, Naas, Co Kildare Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie Telephone: 045 897 302
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on