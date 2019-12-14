Santa and Mrs Claus open for visits in Kildare town

It was a very busy weekend for Santa and Mrs Claus who met children in the Courthouse, next to the Silken Thomas in Kildare town.

The pair will be greeting children every day from 3 to 7pm on weekdays, and from 10am-7pm on weekends.

Mrs Claus told the Leinster Leader: "We'll be here every day up to and including December 22. Booking online but walk-ins are also welcome.

"We have Santa's Reindeer Hospital here too, so it's a lovely festive atmosphere for young kiddies and families.”

Santa opened a Reindeer hospital in Kildare town in 2017 to treat any sick reindeer ahead of the big day.

Little visitors are being asked not to forget to bring home some Reindeer Food to keep the team in flight on Christmas Eve.

Of course what would it be without meeting some of the Reindeer themselves.

A few of Santa's Reindeer will be in Kildare town too so you can have the chance to get close to these beautiful animals.

Elesewhere take a trip to Solas Bhride to learn about Christmas' Around the World.

Meanwhile the Christmast lights were turned on in Kildare town on Saturday, December 7 at 7pm.

Santa himself turned on the lights in keeping with tradition and there was great festive fun for all the family.

There was a great crowd at Market Square for the turning on of the Christmas tree lights marking the beginings of the Christmas season. Tickets for Santa and Mrs Claus are available from Kildare Heritage Centre.