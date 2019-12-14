Councillor's critical of latest major housing plan for Clane

Clane and Maynooth area councillors were critical of the latest strategic housing plan for Clane to go before Bord Pleanala when they met in Naas last Friday, December 6.

On December 2, Clane Community Council (CCC) members opted to make submissions on the latest major housing development in the town.

Among other things, CCC chairperson, Paul Carroll, said there was no sign of roads in the plans.

Others want the Brooklands light junction sorted out.

It feels the plan would lead to the town exceeding its housing target for 2023.

Last Friday, councillors were unhappy with a number of issues, including the fact that the 312 development proposal would be quite far from the town, possibly leading to increased traffic congestion.

Senior planner, Eoghan Lynch, said that the proposed development by Weststar Investments Limited (details of which which can be found on www.clanekda1shd.com) will mean that a nursing home for which permission had been granted, won't be built on the lands.

The proposal, which will be decided on by Bord Pleanala, includes a four storey apartment.

Councillors said the proposals breach the County Development Plan and the Local Area Plan in a number of ways.

The plan includes placing the higher storey buildings near the proposed linear park along the river, which some say is likely to be under water on occasions, due to its flood zone nature.

But it also proposes building the creche in the first phase.

The public can make submissions to Bord Pleanala by December 18.