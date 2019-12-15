Monies from Clane decade of memories book to go to charity

The St Patrick's Day Festival in Clane have published a book on Clane to mark various events in the 2010-2019 decade.

Mary Dunne, chairperson, said that €2 from the price (€10) of every book will got towards charity. Among the items is a recollection by Clane Lord Mayor, Des Marron, of those who served as Grand Marshal in the St Patrick's Day parade. He also recalled a previous book, “Clane, The Village We Knew” by Bryan Sammon, Liam Burke and the late Paddy Behan.

Seamus O'Connor, on behalf of Clane Autism Aware, said the parade committee had greatly helped those with autisim this year.

The book, “A Decade of Memories”, is available in Bob and Kate's.