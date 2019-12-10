REWARD: Kids devastated after quad bikes taken from shed
CCTV of the incident
Three bikes worth an estimated €15,000 were stolen from a shed in Hollywood last night.
One of these bikes were drove towards Ballymore Eustace / Dunlavin direction at 3.40am followed by a black-coloured hatchback car.
The owners said: "If anybody come across these bikes please let us know. The kids are beyond devastated."
The family said it offering a large reward for information leading to the recovery of the bikes.
The stolen bikes are:
A Honda CRF 250cc (2016);
A King Cobra (2012)
A Yamaha PW 50
