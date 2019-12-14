Community award for Clane businessman Joe Campbell

The Claonadh Award, presented annually by Clane Community Council has been awarded to Joe Campbell.

Joe, who runs Campbell Tyres, was unable to be present when the award was presented just before the turning on of the Christmas lights on November 30, but the award, a framed print of the Abbey in Clane by local artist Eileen Keane, was collected by his son in law, Pat Hanlon.

Clane Community Council chairman, Paul Carroll, said that over the years Joe had volunteered for many activities in Clane and Rathcoffey.

“He has been a great friend to the Community Council and the Tidy Town Association.”

He has helped with the parish pilgrimage to Lourdes, organises indoor bowls at Rathcoffey with the Active Retirement Association there and has mowed the lawn in front of the Abbey for the last two years.

He wished Joe and his wife, Rita, all the best.

Joe told the Leader that his father was born in Millicent and in 1932 went to Tipperary.

Joe came back in 1960 and worked with his uncle, William King, in construction for over 30 years.

In the 1980-84 downturn he opened Campbell Tyres and has operated it since. He loves his bowling. “It keeps people together,” said Joe.

He is not related to the Campbell family in Rathcoffey but knows them well. “I'm not related to Bernie Campbell but I'd like to live as ling as him,” said Joe of Bernie, who recently turned 104.