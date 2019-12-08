Man, 30s, killed in Kilcullen road collision

A man in his 30s was killed late last night in a road traffic accident near Greenhills, Kilcullen.

The man was a pedestrian who was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver, in his 20s, was uninjured.

The M9 Southbound is closed between J1 and J2. Garda investigators are at the scene. Gardai are appealing for witnesses ar anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.