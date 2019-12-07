Kildare Community celebrates with 100 year old Eithne

Eithne Daly is an amazing woman, still minding her hens, still keeping up to date with local news and GAA events.

She only learned to drive in her 70s - see the video here, made six years ago when she was 94 and still washing six sets of BME GFC jerseys!

"Hard work never killed anyone" she believes firmly is the key to her happy and long life.

Video made six years ago after Eithne was awarded the LIFE Credit Union Ballymore Eustace Outstanding Contribution to Community

Eithne, recognised at LIFE BME People of the Year Awards a few years back, celebrated her 100th birthday on December 5, surrounded by generations of her family.

Today, Saturday, December 7, friends have organised a get together at the Resource Centre, Ballymore Eustace from 2-4pm. Just pop in and have a cuppa with Eithne, and extend birthday wishes, with a bit of live music and lots of treats on offer.

“This is an opportunity for members of the community to drop in, wish Eithne well, and enjoy a cuppa" said one of the organising committee, Dora O'Brien. We are not sending out personal invitations, but all members of the parish and beyond are welcome to join us in celebrating Mrs Daly's birthday".

Hairdresser and party planner Elizabeth Deegan has dressed the Resource Centre, to create a backdrop for photographs to be taken with the birthday celebrant this afternoon.

A much loved member of the community, and well known wider GAA circles, happy birthday Mrs Eithne Daly who received her cheque from Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D Higgins earlier this week.

Video made by Jeff Dowling, Pauline Dunne, Sheena Hubbard and Laura Watson