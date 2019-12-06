Kildare man caused €300 worth of damage to shop

A Newbridge man appeared at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, November 4, to face charges relating to an incident in which he caused damage to a shop.

Jamie Doyle, 32, with a former address given in court documents as Dara Park, Newbridge, had taken a can of beer from the Carry Out off license on Claregate Street, in Kildare Town on May 15, 2018. When approached by staff in the shop he lashed out at the door and caused an estimated €300 of damage.

He also resisted arrest when gardai arrived.

The defendant has 21 previous convictions, including public order matters.

“What’s his problem?” Judge Desmond Zaidan asked.

“Drink,” Mr Doyle’s solicitor David Gibbons replied.

“He is now in his early 30’s and he has made a very determined effort to beat it, including spending eight months in Tiglin.

“He was due to do 16, but left,” but Mr Gibbons felt that the defendant might be welcome back there in the future.

“He looks well today,” he added.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sentenced Mr Doyle to nine months in custody and agreed with a suggestion by Elaine Cowser of the Probation Service that he be subject to post release supervision.