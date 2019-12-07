Joe Mallon Motors in Naas raises €12,000 for men’s health

Joe Mallon Motors Naas and Portlaoise embarked on a challenge during the month of November to raise some money for the charity Movember Ireland, which is a charity raising funds for Mens Health, tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Having recruited a team of MO (moustache) growers in each location along with some of their Brand Ambassadors James Tracy, Steven Miller and sponsors, members of Allenwood GAA and Cappagh GAA clubs they have completed the task and raised far and above the original target of €5,000 achieving a super result of €12,000.

There was a Mens Health talk given by Movember Ireland to all Joe Mallon Motors staff in both locations during the month. This was well attended and the company hopes it has helped make its staff more aware of the issues involved.

Celebration night

On November 30, the final day of the challenge, there was an event held in the showroom in Naas where all the moustaches were shaved off by Hawk and Blade Barbers, Naas.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and to our Mo growers for their efforts throughout the month. The event was followed by the team Christmas party,” said a spokesperson.

Joe Mallon Motors wished to thank Karl Gormley for the photograph of the Mo growers, right, and the Lemongrass, Naas, and Kelly Lou Cakes for the catering during the celebration night.