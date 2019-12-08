KILDARE PROPERTY: One-bedroom K Club duplex comes on the market

Coonan Property are delighted to present 601 Fountain Courtyard, a superb one-bedroom, two storey duplex on the grounds of the renowned five-star, luxury Kildare Hotel Golf & Country Club Resort in Straffan.

Presented and finished to the highest standard the property extends to approx. 75.5 sq. m. (812.6 sq. ft.) with generously proportioned living accommodation spread over two floors.

The interior comprises a large open plan living/dining area, kitchen with small utility room and a luxurious bedroom with equally spacious ensuite.

The property boasts a charming courtyard setting complete with ornate fountain and meticulously maintained gardens, all ideally positioned adjacent to the hotel and spa/leisure facilities.

For the golf enthusiast there is a choice of two championship standard courses including the world renowned Palmer Course, home of the 2006 Ryder Cup.

Viewing of this superb property is highly recommended.

The guide price for the duplex is €360,000 and the duplex is for sale by private treaty.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.