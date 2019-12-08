Kildare's Dew Drop's Disney record bid raises cash for charity

Your could call it a Mickey Mouse event — but the money raised was no joke.

Some 355 people dressed up in a variety of costumes worn by various characters from Disney films.

They gathered last Saturday at the Dew Drop Inn, Kill's gastro pub, dressed up in all manner of costumes including those from Toy Story or The Incredibles, to name two.

The aim was to have more Disney characters assembled in the one place than the previous record — set by a primary school in the UK.

Alas, they came up short by just seven participants.

But no matter, because over €4,000 was raised for the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation, which provides vital funding for paediatric research, which gives hope to hundreds of thousands of families facing disruption and challenge due to childhood illness.

Dew Drop proprietor Ronan Kinsella said: “Thanks to all who took part, the volunteers, the staff and anyone who helped out in any way.” A fundraising table quiz for the CMRF takes place there on December 20.

It’s €50 for a table of four and its’s payable in advance.

For more info and to book a table call 045 877755.