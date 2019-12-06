'See you on the pitch' - Athy Rugby Club gets insurance coverage

Athy Rugby Club has confirmed that a last minute agreement has been reached for insurance cover with Aviva Insurance saving the club from closure on Monday.

Members of Athy Rugby Club were told yesterday that the future of the 140-year-old Athy Rugby Club was in serious doubt due to the club's difficulty in securing public liability insurance.

A letter sent to members earlier this week stated that the club was having 'grave difficulty' trying to find an insurer due to two claims, one historic and one pending adding that the gates of the old club could be closed within the next four days.

The letter issued to members from honorary secretary Brendan Conroy informed members of the South Kildare club that will be forced to fold its teams and close its grounds from midnight on Monday, 9 December unless they find a solution. A crisis meeting was also held earlier this week between a delegation from the club and Minister of State Michael D'Arcy, who has special responsibility for financial services and insurance.

However Athy RFC has since confirmed that they have agreed terms through the IRFU and Aon for insurance cover with Aviva Insurance.

"We are, therefore, pleased to confirm that this matter has been resolved and that we can continue to focus on developing this successful rugby club for the benefit of our members," said PRO Lesleyanne Conlan.

"The Executive Committee at Athy RFC also wish to acknowledge the huge volume of support we received from the rugby community as a whole. Our own membership was unwavering in their support, leaving us in no doubt about what a great club we are part of. Rugby players and supporters everywhere were ready to do anything they could to help our club in its hour of need.

To Martin Heydon TD, Minister of State Michael D’Arcy, Leinster Rugby and the IRFU thank you for mobilising quickly when it was needed. To all who tried to find insurance cover for us, especially Wright Insurance Brokers in Carlow – thank you.

To everyone else that helped and supported us, please accept a heart-felt thank you from everyone at Athy RFC. See you on, or off, the pitch!!”