€1,000 luxury holiday voucher for Kildare winner

Londis Clane announced the grand prize winner of a €1,000 luxury holiday voucher recently.

Congratulations to the Taste Like Home Holiday Voucher Giveaway winner Eoghan Ryan from Kildare.

Eoghan won the €1,000 voucher after entering Londis Clane in-store competition to celebrate Londis’ sponsorship of the phenomenally popular Tastes Like Home television programme on RTE.

The competition ran from August this year right through to October and Londis customers were asked to simply fill out an application form that asked them why they would love to win a €1,000 holiday voucher thanks to Londis because..., while in their Local Londis Store. Eoghan Ryan was selected from thousands of entrants and was delighted with the €1,000 holiday voucher.

Commenting, Niall Doolan said, “This was a hugely popular competition among our customers and was a great way for us to celebrate Londis’ sponsorship of Season 4 of Taste Like Home, this very popular television series. We had a lovely celebration with Eoghan Ryan when we presented Eoghan with this amazing hamper including Londis branded holiday essentials. We are delighted that one of our customers won from the thousands of entrants.”