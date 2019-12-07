New public lights needed at Monread Park and Naas lakes

The cost of modernising public lights at two amenity areas in Naas will cost €30,000-€35,000.

New LED lights at Monread Park and lakes area are needed to enhance safety for people using the areas after dark and to reduce anti social activity, says Cllr Bill Clear.

The existing lights are old and in some cases blocked by trees, Cllr Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

He added that people use the park at night and they want to feel safe.

He also said LED lighting is 50% brighter and 50% cheaper than lighting that is more generally deployed.

Cllr Clear said the new lighting “will make our parks much more safer and a nicer place to visit, particularly at night. We need this as soon as possible. I don’t think it will cost €35,000.”

There are 59 lights at the park and 34 in the lakes area, according to Kildare County Council which says it is committed to upgrading the lighting and tenders will be sought for this towards the end of next year. However if councillors want the work to proceed before then they can the option of using money from the local property tax coffers to pay for the lighting.