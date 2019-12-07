Safety concerns at entrance to Naas National School

Some vehicles using Corban’s Lane in Naas present a risk to the safety of school children on their way to the St Corban’s Boys National School.

There are some 500 pupil attending the primary school.

Cllr Bill Clear, who has a child attending the school, said he saw a lorry mounting a footpath in the vicinity of the school as it negotiated a corner.

He said it appears this had happened because “the corner was taken too tight.”

And Cllr Anne Breen said that while the school wardens working in the area are “doing a great job” the “road traffic situation at the entrance/exit to the school needs to be reviewed.”

Cllr Breen tabled a motion at a Naas Municipal District meeting calling for the traffic movements to be assessed.

The entrance to the school is situated at a corner and there is a good deal of traffic in the area.

Kildare County Council noted that a school warden is in place to ensure the safety of children during school opening and closing times.

It also noted that future projects in this area will include the development of the shopping centre and plans to provide cycle lanes on the Kilcullen Road “which will have an impact on local road traffic in the vicinity of the school.”

Cllr Clear said that delays to the start of both of these projects have delayed a possible solution to congestion in the area.

He said school the school crossing should not be located on the corner.

District engineer David Reel pointed out there are two signalised pedestrian crossings in the area and it will be expensive to provide an alternative to the school crossing.