Naas designer’s sustainable pyjamas range is showcased at RDS fair

A County Kildare mum’s background in responsible sourcing has led her to design sustainable nightwear which will feature at Gifted – The contemporary Craft and Design Fair in the RDS, which takes place this week, December 4-8.

Cliona O’Brien’s new range of ethical and luxurious cotton pyjamas, Moon and Mellow, are designed especially in honour of all the female ‘legends’ in our lives.

The Naas-based entrepreneur, who has a studio at Mill Lane, has spent the last ten years working in responsible sourcing and developing products for some of the world’s top-ranking global brands while finding ethical factories to produce them.

The mum of three boys decided on 100% luxury cotton for her luxury range which has three different designs to choose from at present, and Moon & Mellow was born.

“I had an idea in my head of what I wanted the pyjamas to feel like and I had to find the perfect cotton to reflect that,” said Cliona.

The challenge was making sure that the producers could prove where their fabric was from and that it was ethically sourced, which wasn’t always an easy thing to do.

“It was a slow process but I knew that if I got it right, I could keep working with those factories.

“Our luxury cotton fabrics are woven in Portugal from fine 80s cotton yarn which is spun into finer threads, resulting in a smoother and softer quality finish.

“I always knew I was going to focus on sustainability, but you have to overcome so many obstacles that crop up. You have to realise that it really is a mindset and stick with it.”

Cliona inherited a love for pyjamas from her mum who would always gift a pair for herself and her sisters at Christmas, and over the years she found her favourites were ones that had a crisp, skin-soft, fresh cotton feel.

Celebrating the best in contemporary Irish design and artisan food, Gifted at the RDS is home to over 500 stands packed with original gifts.

And for those in search of a green Christmas, this year sees Gifted devote two special areas to environmentally friendly products

Traditionally heralding the start of the festive season in Dublin, Gifted also hosts the spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers participating.