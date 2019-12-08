Athgarvan health check project in ‘research phase’

The proposed health check for Athgarvan is likely to take place in the New Year.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy raised a question at the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting on November 20, asking Kildare County Council what the delay has been since the town was awarded €20,000 funding in October 2018.

Kildare County Council said a health check consultant was appointed in 2019 rather than 2018 to carry out a health check and develop a Town Renewal Plan.

The council said the project is currently in ‘research phase’. “Once desktop research and surveys have been completed, public consultation workshops will commence,” a report said.

A County Council spokesperson said they are looking at several villages, and will ask that Athgarvan be prioritised for the public consultation.