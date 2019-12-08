Athgarvan health check project in ‘research phase’
Delay
Athgarvan
The proposed health check for Athgarvan is likely to take place in the New Year.
Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy raised a question at the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting on November 20, asking Kildare County Council what the delay has been since the town was awarded €20,000 funding in October 2018.
Kildare County Council said a health check consultant was appointed in 2019 rather than 2018 to carry out a health check and develop a Town Renewal Plan.
The council said the project is currently in ‘research phase’. “Once desktop research and surveys have been completed, public consultation workshops will commence,” a report said.
A County Council spokesperson said they are looking at several villages, and will ask that Athgarvan be prioritised for the public consultation.
