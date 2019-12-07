Christmas wreath making workshop taking place in Kildare town today

A Making Christmas Wreaths Workshop with Susan Boyle will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 3pm – 4pm at the library.

In this workshop, which is for all the family the participants will make Christmas wreaths while Susan will share Christmas traditions and stories from Ireland's past.

The word wreath comes from the word “writhen” that was an old English word meaning “to writhe” or “to twist.”

The art of hanging Christmas wreaths originated from the Romans who hung wreaths on their doors as a sign of victory and of their status in society.

The wreath has significant meaning for the season. It's circular shape represents eternity, for it has no beginning and no end. From a christian religious perspective, it represents an unending circle of life.

Booking required.