Kildare town community First Responders most recent installed Public Access Defibrillator was officially launched on Monday, December 2.

The life saving device is located at Bright Beginning Creche on Dunmurry road who kindly offered to install it on their premises.

It was launched by a number of First Responder volunteers and with some volunteers along with staff and parents of the creche.

The money was raised thanks to the proceeds of €1,900 raised from a recent table quiz and an individual donation.

This is the third Public Access Defibrillator installed in Kildare town.

“The success of these public access defibrillators is down to public awareness and we as a group are keen to get the word out there as much as we can,” said chairperson Joanna Cheese.

This third public access defibrillator will be available for use by the general public 24/7, and this life saving device will be linked to the National Ambulance control centre who can direct a caller on how to retrieve and use it if needed.

Kildare town community First Responders, set up in 2017 are part of an emergency response network linked to the National Ambulance service and attend calls for cardiac arrest, chest pain, strokes and choking.

The group has 17 fully trained volunteer responders available to attend calls 24 hours a day 365 days a year, in a 5km radius of Kildare town.