Kildare students visit high tech SAP

A large group of 5th year students from St. Farnan’s Post Primary School visited the Irish headquarters of SAP Ireland in Citywest on November 27 as part of the Skills@Work programme.

The visit to SAP Ireland was facilitated by Victoria Carroll, SAP, and the students were also addressed by Liam Ryan, the company’s managing director.

This is the sixth year of the school’s involvement in the initiative which sees schools work with companies in an effort to allow their students gain an insight into the world of work.

Students met with company employees who advised on future careers. They also toured the company’s extensive campus and particularly enjoyed meeting some of the SAP robots.