Lidl set to open in Kildare later this month

Lidl’s newest supermarket is due to open in Kildare town in time for the Christmas rush on Thursday, December 19. Lidl began hiring staff for the new supermarket on the site of the former Magee Barracks in September with a Recruitment Open Day.

Planning permission was granted in March for the new Lidl store and construction work began on the former military facility in early July.

The discount retailer has demolished existing structures including the gatehouse at the entrance. The new supermarket will have an internal area of 2,192 square metres incorporating an off-licence area. There will also be two pedestrian crossing points on Hospital Street as well as car parking and bicycle parking.



Kildare County Council has been requested to find a community use for Kildare town’s existing Lidl supermarket which will becme vacant in coming weeks when the retailer relocates to a new facility across the road in the Magee Barracks site. The German discount foodstore doesn’t own that building or its car park on Hospital Street and that will be returned to its landlord. Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Suzanne Doyle said the building may be too small for a swimming pool but she suggested it may be suitable for other facilities such as a youth centre or a bowling alley.

Tesco had submitted objections to the store by claiming that the location of the supermarket site would under-utilise the potential of the area for urban regeneration.In a three-page letter, Tesco also argued that the the current Lidl store could be left vacant on a long term basis. It also suggested that the proposed new foodstore could create noise pollution for nearby residents.