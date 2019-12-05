12 k's of Christmas on in Kildare town on Saturday

Kildare town Running and Triathlon Club is holding it's annual 12K's of Christmas event on Saturday, December 7 kicking off at 10am.

The run this year is for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and there will be buckets on the day for those who wish to support this worthy cause.

There will be both the 12km run and 6km run for all participants starting from the Business park and going around the scenic Curragh Plains.

There will be prizes for first, second and third alongside spot prizes and the run will be chip times.

Hot chocolate and marshmallows will be served after the race and there will be plenty of parking before hand.

Santy might even drop in to say hello if he is not too busy with the Christmas count down.

There is no registration allowed on the day and must be done online before the event. Check out their facebook page for more.