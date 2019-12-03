Housing Action Kildare seek food donations in Kildare town and Athy

Housing Action Kildare are looking for donations for a local food bank in Kildare town and Athy for families less well off this Christmas season.

Local food bank donations will be greatly received at Teach Dara, Community and Family resource centre, Kildare Town, and The eating place Athy.

Preferred donations include items such as canned fish, such as salmon, tuna and sardines, cereal bars, breakfast cereals, pastas, rice and sauces, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soups and stews, dried or canned corn, carrots, peas, lentils, and beans, Pot noodles Jams, sugar, tea and coffee.



