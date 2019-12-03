Tusla warns that Kildare carol singers are not fundraising for the agency

A warning has been issued today by Tusla - the Child and Family Agency that carol singers purporting to collect for the agency in the Kill and Sallins areas of County Kildare do not represent it.

A statement from the family support services body this lunchtime read: "Tusla - Child and Family Agency wishes to advise that we have been made aware that a small group of local carol singers in the Kill and Sallins areas of Co Kildare are approaching houses during the festive season claiming to be collecting money on behalf of children in the care of the agency.

"While Tusla appreciates festive cheer, these carol singers are not in any way associated with the agency. The agency does not collect money from members of the public for children in care".

It advised people to contact the gardaí if approached by carol singers claiming to represent Tusla.