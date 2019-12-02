Anger at 11 bags of rubbish dumped in Athy canal at weekend

Local residents were disgusted to wake up to discover that 11 black bags filled with rubbish had been illegally dumped in the Royal Canal in Athy over the weekend.

It is understood that the bags containing letters, packaging wrappers, cans, and other waste were illegally dumped on the banks of the canal.

A KildareNow reader contacted us saying: "I found 11 bags rubbish in the Canal in Athy with letters and package from delivery all with the same name and address."

If If you know who dumped this rubbish or see other rubbish dumped elsewhere, call the Kildare County Council's Litter Report Freephone 1800 243 143.