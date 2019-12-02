Santa and Mrs Claus open for visits in Kildare town

It was a very busy weekend for Santa and Mrs Claus who met children in the Courthouse, next to the Silken Thomas in Kildare town.

The pair will be greeting children every day from 3 to 7pm on weekdays, and from 10am-7pm on weekends.

Mrs Claus told the Leinster Leader, "We'll be here every day up to and including December 22. Booking online but walk-ins are also welcome.

"We have Santa's Reindeer Hospital here too, so it's a lovely festive atmosphere for young kiddies and families".Tickets available on Eventbrite or from Kildare Heritage Centre.