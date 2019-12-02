14th Christmas day with friends in Newbridge

The 14th Christmas with Friends will take place again this year in Open Arms Church, Industrial Estate, Newbridge on Christmas Day.

Organisers are are inviting people from Athy, Kildare, Newbridge, Naas and surrounding areas who live alone or couples who would like a Christmas with a difference to come together for an adult social day

A full Christmas dinner cooked by Private Chef Daryl Devine is provided, and they can also deliver dinner to those who prefer to spend Christmas in their own home.

You can support by volunteering to drive people to and from the event, providing some Christmas fare or donating gifts for bingo.

For the gents they have once again have the services of Kevin Donnelly from Old County Barbers

If you require more information, or to reserve a place please call Anne Crowe at 086 8042724