Cold and frosty this morning, with foggy patches

Brrr, a cold and frosty start with patches of mist and fog. It will be a dry day with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Tonight, Met Eireann predicts it will be cold and mostly clear overnight with a fairly widespread frost. A few fog patches will form in mostly light southwest or variable winds. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

Frost will clear quickly tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly breezes which will increase fresh towards the end of the day.

However, a return to unsettled weather conditions is expected.

Tuesday night: Increasing amounts of cloud across the country on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the southwest and west with the odd light shower possible elsewhere. Much of the country will remain frost-free with minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally but milder in coastal areas. Moderate, locally fresh southerly winds.

Wednesday: A fragmenting band of rain will push eastwards across the country on Wednesday but rainfall amounts will be small with parts of the east and southeast holding out dry. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. The odd light shower overnight but dry for most with a patchy frost forming. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Thursday: Turning quite windy with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and north but predominantly dry elsewhere. Top temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Rain will extend to all areas overnight and it will remain rather windy. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Friday: It is expected to be a cool and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly breezes. Further scattered showers overnight but most areas will turn dry. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Weekend: A mixed weekend is forecast with a fair amount of dry weather on Saturday but current indications suggest it will turn wet and very windy on Sunday.