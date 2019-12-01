Weather warning: temperatures to drop below zero tonight

Isolated showers in the southeast of Leinster will die out early tonight and it will become dry everywhere.

Cold overnight with clear spells and light breezes. Some mist patches will form and thicken into fog in places.

Lows of minus 3 and plus 1 Celsius with a widespread frost and icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Coldest inland. Cloud will tend to increase in northern parts later in the night.

Tomorrow, Monday 2 December, it will be dry with frost, ice and fog clearing during the morning.

There will be a good deal of cloud about but there will be bright or sunny spells also, especially in the south of the province.

Afternoon highs of 5 to 7 Celsius in light south to southwest or variable breezes.

Remember to factor in additional distance between your vehicle and the one in front, should your car skid on frosty roads.