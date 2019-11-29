Kildare men accused of drugging 15 year old before sexually assaulting him charged over second alleged victim

Two Kildare men who previously appeared in court to face charges relating to allegations that they had used a strong pain-relieving substance to render a 15 year old boy unconscious, and allegedly sexually assaulted him while unconscious appeared back in court again yesterday, Thursday, November 28, to face similar charges relating to a second alleged victim.

The two men were volunteer members of an organisation that provides emergency paramedic support to events, and it is alleged they stole the pain relieving substance from that organisation.

The first set of charges related to alleged incident on May 20, 2018.

The latest charges relate to an alleged incident a few days earlier, on May 7 and as a result, the two men face charges of possession of child pornography, rape, aiding or abetting in retraining the personal liberty of a child for the purposes of sexual exploitation, administering the substance (Penthrox) knowing it to be capable of interfering with the bodily function of the injured party, producing child pornography and cauising a child to be involved in the production of child pornography.

One of the men faces an additional charge of oral rape.

At yesterday’s sitting, the two men were served with books of evidence relating to the alleged May 20, 2018 incidents, and were formally sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court.

In relation to the May 7, 2018, allegations, the two men were remanded to appear again at the District Court for service of books of evidence.

A reporting restriction has been placed on the identification of the two Kildare men to protect the identity of the alleged victims who were befriended by them.

Gardai have not objected to bail although both men are subject to a number of conditions, mainly not to contact the alleged injured parties, or any State witnesses, to surrender all travel documents, to be available by mobile phone at all times, to sign on at their local garda station and to reside at their current addresses.

They must also stay away from the voluntary paramedic organisation they had previously belonged to, its staff and clients and to stay away from any similar organisation.