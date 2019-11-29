Kildare Gardaí seize cigarettes and tobacco at multi-agency checkpoint

The Roads Policing Unit in Naas conducted a series of intensive Multiagency Checkpoints in North Kildare on Thursday.

Assistance on these checkpoints was provided by theRoad Safety Authority and Customs, Excise and Revenue.

A total of six offences were detected by the RSA for defects on HGVs. Two HGVs were detained for no rear lights and bald tyres.

Customs officials dipped 110 vehicles for Green diesel.

One vehicle was impounded for a VRT offences. A vehicle which had 3,200 cigarettes and 200 Grams of tobacco concealed with no revenue paid was also detained. The cigarettes and tobacco seized.

An Garda Siochána Seized ten Vehicles under Section 41 RTA for No Insurance - Tax – NCT and Unaccompanied L- Permit Holders.

Two persons were arrested for Drug Driving.

20 FCPN’s were issued for various offences under The Road Traffic Act and Lifesaver Offences.

A further 50 offences which will result in Court proceedings.

An Garda Siochána said it would like to thank the public for its assistance during this operation.

