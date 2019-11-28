TD describes 'chaotic' scenes at Naas Hospital and calls for urgent review of facilities

A Kildare TD has described 'chaotic' scenes at Naas Hospital and claimed patients were on trolleys for more than 14 hours.

Fine Gael politician Bernard Durkan said he visited the facility close to midnight on Monday as he was assisting a constituent whose child had been admitted.

Speaking in the Dáil, he called for an immediate review of the facilities to ensure that patients can be processed through the Emergency Department in an efficient manner.

He explained: "It was chaotic in the sense that patients who had been there for ten, 12, 14 hours or more - some were into their second day - were being manhandled on to trolleys in a narrow corridor."

He added: "It is not possible to deliver an effective, efficient and workable service in the way the staff were trying to deliver last night. It was not fair to the staff, patients and the public who expect more.

"It was not fair on the Minister and Minister of State."

He continued: "We expect to deliver a reliable health service, and to deal with patients and emergencies. I do not know what would happen if an emergency occurred in a situation like that. However, it would not be possible to respond in the way that one would be expected to respond to an emergency."

Mr Durkan called for an immediate review at Naas hospital with a view to "ensuring that day patients can get through the emergency department, ED, in a reasonably efficient, effective and reliable manner."

He added: "There is nothing as bad as lack of confidence in a system. Without doubt there is a lack of confidence in the system. The staff are not able to resolve the problems. There is a requirement for an evaluation of the situation from above to put in place what is required to deliver the service. There is not much sense in telling me in a year or two that we will have the problem resolved. That will no longer work. I do not blame any of the Ministers personally, but the time is up and we cannot wait any longer. Something needs to be done about it now."

Response

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Finian McGrath responded to Mr Durkan in the Dáil and said that admissions to Emergency Departments has increased in 2019 and added that the HSE had a Winter Plan aims to address overcrowding during the busy weeks ahead.

He said: "The Minister for Health acknowledges the difficulties overcrowded EDs cause to patients, their families and front-line staff working in very challenging working conditions in hospitals throughout the country. For the first ten months of 2019, the number of patients attending hospital EDs nationally increased by 2.7% and the number of ED admissions increased by 1% compared with the same period last year.

"In October 2019, the number of patients subject to a delayed transfer of care was 16% higher than the same month last year. The Deputy is, therefore, correct. Between January and October 2019, the number of patients recorded as waiting on trolleys at 8 a.m. in Naas General Hospital ED was 3,733, a decrease of 0.2% compared with the same period last year. As of last week, there were 21 patients with delayed transfers of care in the hospital compared with ten for the same week last year.

"The HSE winter plan for 2019-20, launched by the HSE on 14 November, seeks to address the challenges of overcrowded EDs and the current high numbers of delayed transfers of care in our acute hospitals. The aim of the winter plan is to ensure that service providers are prepared for the additional external pressures associated with the winter period. The increased pressures include a prolonged holiday period, severe winter weather, seasonal influenza, the spread of norovirus and other healthcare associated infections."