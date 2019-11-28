Bank of Ireland working to fix ATMs, online and App "currently out of service"

Bank of Ireland said it is currently working to fix several channels which are out of service.

The issue is believed to be affecting ATMs, the App and online facilities.

A Bank of Ireland spokesperson said: "BOI continues to work on the system issues as a priority and a number of channels are currently out of service including BOI ATM, App, 365 and BOL.

"Debit cards accepted at non BOI ATMs and retail outlets.

"Credit cards working normally. Updates to follow. Apologies for this."