Three months for Athy man who told garda to 'fu*k off'

A man who was before Athy District Court for being threatening and abusive in public and telling a garda to 'fu*k off' was given a three month prison sentence at Athy District Court on Tuesday, November 26.

Joe Philips with an address listed as 3 St Joseph's Tce, Athy came to the attention of gardai on April 29, 2019 at Duke Street.

The court heard he was annoying people on their way to work and told a garda who intervened to 'fu*k off'.

He has 93 previous convictions and is currently serving a custodial sentence on another matter.