BREAKING: Council refuses planning permission for Kilsaran quarry near Kilcullen

Kildare County Council has refused permission for the proposed Kilsaran quarry at Racefield, Ballyshannon near Kilcullen.

The construction giant can appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

Kilsaran wanted to build a new sand and gravel extraction development on an overall site of 32.2 hectares which would be operation for 12 years.

Proposed facilities included prefab canteen, covered fuel tanks, weighbridge and a wheel wash.

The site would be restored by Kilsaran within two years of the end of operations.

Locals had opposed the proposed development and were supported by retired jockey Ruby Walsh and representatives of racehorse owner and breeder, the Aga Khan.

Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin said, “This news today will come as good news for the residents of Ballyshannon and surrounding areas that mobilised and worked collectively to ensure their roads would not be full with trucks taking loads from the quarry throughout the day.”

“The refusal from Kildare County Council cites four main reasons for refusal around concerns about the local road network, public safety on said roads, close proximity to residential development and concerns about the Barrow and Nore rivers. These concerns were all raised by local residents at all public meetings held prior to objections being submitted by locals.

“There were concerns over the massive implications it would have on small rural areas and the disruption it would cause residents.

“Kilsaran can appeal the decision to an Bord Pleanala, so there will be more to run on this controversial application and I will continue to monitor the application if appealed, Concluded O’Loughlin.