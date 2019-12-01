My Kildare Life interview with Kildare Fáilte CEO, Aine Mangan

Aine Mangan, originally from Rathangan, is the CEO of Kildare Fáilte which markets the county to tourists all over the world.

Aine Magan is originally from Rathangan, Ms Mangan has a wealth of experience in hospitality and golf operations, sales and marketing after working with major management companies around the world including at Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland, the Grove near London , Riffa/Royal Golf Club in Bahrain and with Forte Hotels.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

I went to both primary and post primary school in Rathangan and Sr Roasari in our primary school was a great influence encouraging us in music art and crafts.

Also going to the dogs in Newbridge ( greyhound racing) as Dad could keep an eye on us.

KARE night was one of the highlights as my parents were very involved in this.

Hanging out in the tennis club in Rathangan featured as we got older and mam sending up sandwiches for us all.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT KILDARE?

I don’t know where to start — I definitely appreciate if more after working abroad for many years.

The friendliness of Kildare people stands out and we have so much to do in the county.

However I do also like the proximity to Dublin Airport and city.35 minutes!

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT AND/OR PUB IN KILDARE?

I love food so I couldn’t possible single out one.

We are very lucky to have so many in the county from coffee shops/delis, pubs, restaurants including Michelin star restaurants.

HOW'S LIFE IN INTO KILDARE?

Busy — I am very proud to represent Kildare and support Tourism in the county in partnership with Kildare County Council.

I love working with authentic people and trying to support volunteers.

I would love to do more but have to work within our limited resources.

We are working on a number of projects. The Blueways and Greenways are featuring high with the launch of the Royal Canal Greenway due in the first half of next year which will be the longest greenway to date 145km from Dublin to the River Shannon.

WHAT’S YOUR IDEAL DAY IN KILDARE?

My ideal day changes depending on season but it’s very simple on a Saturday or Sunday. I like to walk into Newbridge from my home along the river through Linear Park and have a nice coffee and breakfast with the papers and wander through the Whitewater shopping centre and back home.

Some Sundays I like to pop in to Kildare Village early and then head to lunch in Harte’s of Kildare and meet up with my mam and dad.

More recently I have been standing in the cold at Puncheststown watching my 2 nieces and nephew tear around on ponies. Thankfully we all usually finish up in Lemongrass in Naas.

When the Curragh is on we also go racing and in the nicer weather I love to play golf and am a member of the Curragh Golf Club.