KILDARE PROPERTY: Large family home in the heart of Naas on the market

Number 74 Aylmer Park is a large four bedroomed semi-detached home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a most sought after estate.

This home is tastefully presented and offers spacious family friendly accommodation with versatile reception rooms and a roomy kitchen/dining area.

The kitchen

The living area

Aylmer Park is a family friendly estate, with large green areas. It is ideally located on the Monread Road, adjacent to the exit for the M7/N7 and a short drive to the Arrow Rail station in Sallins.

Aylmer Park is close to a host of amenities such as shops, schools, pub, leisure centre, cinema, crèche, cafes, GAA club and the Monread park and playground. The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hallway, living room, family room, kitchen/dining room, utility, and guest wc. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (one en-suite) and bathroom.

The property comes with an asking price of €349,950 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.