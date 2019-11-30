KILDARE PROPERTY: Large detached house at Allenwood on the market

A large detached house on an elevated site at Station Road, Allenwood North, is for sale via Coonan Property. The home is a 5/6 bedroom bungalow which extends to approx. 2,475 sq. ft. (230 sq. mtrs.), and has the benefit of a large garage and electric gates for security.

There is a nice open plan feel to the kitchen/dining and living areas within the house and stunning dual aspect views from within. Well presented and maintained, there is a bright and airy layout with generously proportioned room sizes.

The property’s location offers a private, rural setting yet just a short distance from Allenwood Village Centre and all its amenities. This will make an ideal family home.

The guide price is €369,000 and the home is for sale via private treaty. Contact Edward Cummins on 01 6286128/ edwardc@coonan.com.