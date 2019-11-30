KILDARE PROPERTY: Railway House: Four newly-built homes on the Dublin Road, Naas

Numbers 1 to 4 Railway House are newly-built unique homes situated on the Dublin Road in Naas.

The houses have been constructed by Renson Ltd, who have acquired a very strong reputation for quality homes.

These homes have designated parking and are located just a few minutes walk to Main Street Naas, Dunnes Stores, church and primary and secondary schools.

The Arrow rail link at Sallins is just a short drive away and provides a direct train service to Heuston Station, the IFSC and Grand Canal Dock.

Each house has three bedrooms (two with fitted wardrobes), contemporary Shaker kitchen complete with hob, double oven, extractor fan, fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

Features include a maintenance free exterior (traditional wet dash with stone) future proof double glazed windows, ultra tech hardwood frame and prestige front door.

The heating system is an air to water heat pump system with an A2 rating, and is a fully pressurised system. These homes are fully painted throughout and are fitted with a security alarm.

Number 1 Railway House, extends to 102.7m2 and is on the market for €345,000.

Number 2 is sale agreed.

Number 3 Railway House, extends to 105.3m2 and is for sale for €348,000

Number 4 Railway House, extends to 114m2 and is on the market for €349,950

Viewing Appointments may be made through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly phone 045 866466, info@sfor.ie.