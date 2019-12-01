KILDARE PROPERTY: Well-designed four-bed home in Newtown Donore, Naas

Coonan Property are delighted to bring this bespoke property to the market.

This home at Doogarry Cross, Newtown Donore, Naas, is an exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence that extends to approx. 223 sq. m. (2,400 sq. ft.)

The house nestles in beautifully to a dual aspect landscaped garden on approximately one acre.

Design is the unique feature of this attractive build, and there are many unique features within such as double height ceiling, dual aspect views, mezzanine bedroom, to list but a few of its features.

This home has been presented and maintained to the highest standard by the original owner.

It is located approximately 10km from Naas town centre, close to Sallins Train Station and with easy access to the M7 motorway.

Viewings are highly recommended.

The guide price is €495,000 and the home is for sale by private treaty.

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 045 83 20 20 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.