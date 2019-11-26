KCC advise of temporary road closure for ongoing management works (J9)

Kildare County Council notify motorists of overnight traffic management works at Junction 9 (Naas North).

The Council asks motorists to take note of the following temporary overnight off-peak slip closure and diversion for tonight, Tuesday, 26 November and tomorrow night, Wednesday, 27 November;

Between 10pm and 05am only, Junction 9 (Naas North) exit from the N7 Westbound will be temporarily closed, with motorists advised to exit the N7 Westbound at the previous Junction 8 (Johnstown), then divert through Johnstown to join the R445 and continue their journey.

The slip lane will be re-opened before 5am on the mornings of Wednesday, 27 November and Thursday, 28 November 2019.

This temporary closure is necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.