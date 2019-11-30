Planning permission granted for Naas convenience store expansion

Planning permission has been granted for an expanded retail store and off licence outlet in Naas.

It’s been approved at 2 and 4 Dublin Road at the site of the Polonez shop. Tempside, which has an address at Cloverhill Industrial Estate, Clondalkin, has been given permission for the development.

The application relates to the Polonez store, which is a specialist retailer of food and drink products from Poland and eastern Europe. Polonez opened its first Irish shop in Naas in 2003.

It has 29 premises in Ireland and claims to have 40,000 shop visitors weekly, 75% of whom are Polish. Its products are delivered from Poland by truck three times a week.

The plans provide for a single enlarged convenience store embracing an off licence outlet.

It proposes the demolition of an internal separating wall, and a change of use from food store to shop incorporating an off-licence within the enlarged shop.

It is further proposed to remove the existing entrance, ramp and railing to unit no 2, the replacement of the existing entrance, ramp and railings to unit no 4 to provide primary access to the enlarged shop.

Windows will also be removed and replaced with render plaster to match the existing finish on unit 4. The adjacent Well Red shop closed in May. This was a long established education and art/craft supplies but the business will be maintained online.

The Well Red store was open to the public for 35 years.

According to KCC levies totalling €9,000 are due to it as a result of the proposal. Other conditions imposed by KCC are that the proposed amalgamated units should be used as one combined retail unit only and that deliveries should take place only between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.