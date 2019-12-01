Sallins ‘choking’ because of passing traffic volumes - councillor

Sallins is choking because of the amount of traffic — estimated at 22,000 vehicles a day — passing through. That’s according to Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin adding: “It’s overrun at the moment.” Naas Mayor and Sallins resident Carmel Kelly asked Kildare County Council to secure funding from the National Transport Authority to prepare a comprehensive traffic management plan for Sallins.

According to Kildare County Council traffic management plans form part of a work programme which has been forward to the NTA and these plans will be prioritised for commencement “once resources are assigned.”

However at a Naas Municipal District meeting, Cllr Kelly described the response as “too long fingered.”

Cllr Seamie Moore said the council is waiting on the NTA for funding.

District engineer David Reel said among the issues to be resolved in Sallins is the creation of properly designed cycle lanes which do not end abruptly.