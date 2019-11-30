Naas students win Gaisce awards

Two Piper’s Hill College students, Siofra Mernagh and Olivia Byrne, were among those presented with a Gaisce silver award at a ceremony hosted at the O’Reilly Theatre in Dublin.

Silver awardees, who were honoured hailed from nine counties across the four provinces of Ireland.

They were celebrated for their commitment to personal development through community involvement, improving their personal skills and increasing their physical activity. Each awardee successfully completed at least 26 weeks across three Gaisce challenge areas and undertook a 3-day adventure journey.

For their adventure journey, silver awardees completed either a 50km walk or a 190km cycle.

Speakers during the ceremony included Olivia Porter, a Gaisce awardee who received her gold award from President Michael D Higgins last December.

The event was MC’d by Spin 103.8 DJs Graham and Nathan.

The awards were presented by Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce. Since its inception in 1985, over 178,000 young Irish people have completed a Gaisce award course, including former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh and Irish rugby international Robbie Henshaw.