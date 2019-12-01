Some Newbridge bus stops are 'bent', according to councillor

Members of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District have agreed to write to Bus Eireann calling for damaged bus stops to be repaired or replaced. Cllr Chris Pender raised a motion at the November MD meeting. He said as someone who uses public transport, he has noticed five bus stops within Newbridge that are bent.

He also said Bus Eireann repaired the one outside the Riverbank on Main Street a month ago and it is again bent already.

Kildare County Council’s Road Department will liase with Bus Éireann.

Cllr Pender also asked the council to investigate speed calming measures in the form of ramps for the Standhouse Rise, Standhouse Lawns and Fenview area.

Cllr Pender said that while it is a cul de sac, it is across from a primary school, and is a rather long road that people can speed on.

Kildare County Council said this would require a technical assessment by TAAG and traffic/speed counts.