Newbridge students fundraise for Jack & Jill Foundation

Newbridge Educate Together National School students recently held a fundraiser for the Johnstown-based Jack & Jill Foundation.

On behalf of the NETNS Student Council, pupils Robbie and Isabelle wrote:

“On the last Friday before the Hallowe’en break each child in the school was asked to bring a small donation for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation if they could. Tina from the Jack and Jill Foundation came in to speak to members of the Student Council about the fantastic work the foundation does and to accept the cheque on their behalf.

“If any of you don’t know what the Jack & Jill Foundation is, it is a charity that directly supports families with sick babies. They now have 358 babies and their families in their care across Ireland and taking in new families every week.

“Since the foundation was set up in 1997 they have cared for over 2,400 families!

“We raised an amazing 290 euro on the Halloween dress-up day! We would just like to say a huge thank you to all the parents and children who donated money. Your contributions to the Jack & Jill Foundation mean that families with very sick children can access nursing care and give parents the time to care for their children and also themselves.

“Once again we would like to thank the school community your support and generosity. It helped a lot of people all over Ireland.”