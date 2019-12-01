Kildare Toasmaster’s host Adrian Melia Perpetual Plaque competition
Most humorous: the contestants had to deliver an original comedy sketch
The late Adrian Melia’s brother Terence and mother Pattie at the presentation to Rob Healy of the Adrian Melia Perpetual Plaque for the Winner of the Humorous Speech Contest
Kildare Toastmasters held the Area 28 finals of their Humorous Speaking Contest and Table Topics Contest, with members of the late well known Toastmaster Adrian Melia's family on hand to present the Inaugural Adrian Melia Perpetual Plaque in the Silken Thomas, Kildare Town on Tuesday, November 12.
Adrian was a devoted member of the Toastmasters public speaking organisation and had received several awards for his witty speeches so it is no surprise that the plaque with his namesake was presented in the Humorous Speaking category.
The contestants had between five and seven minutes to deliver an individually prepared comedy sketch.
David Clinton from the Athy Club delivered a half-time talk for an underage GAA team. Ray Cotter from the Maynooth Club delighted with the wonders of the single life. Rob Healy from the Kildare Club amused with his experiences learning to ride a horse. Pat Byrne from the Naas Club gave a leaving speech for the employee from hell.
In an extremely tight competition Rob Healy and Ray Cotter were selected in first and second place. Rob was presented with the Inaugural Adrian Melia Perpetual Plaque by members of the Melia Family.
Meanwhile for the Table Topics Contest, each of the four contestants was challenged to speak for three minutes on a topic they had never seen before. In a close-run competition Loretto Kenny and Shaun Durkin were selected in first and second place and will go to the Final on November 24 in Lawlors Hotel Naas.
