New morning train service for Kildare town commuters

Kildare town commuters have a new morning train service.

The 8.12am will operate 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday, from Kildare Town.

The new rail services, which comes in from Galway, went live in Kildare last week.

According to Irish Rail the service is a new stop for the 6.25am from Galway to accommodate commuters in Kildare town.

Irish Rail listened to feedback from customers who were standing at the station and would see the Galway train pass by so they advanced the service by 5 minutes from Galway to allow it to stop in Kildare town.

Meanwhile a call had been made on behalf of train commuters travelling from Kildare town to Dublin to be included in the Short Hop Zone and reduce fares.

Cllr Mark Wall of the Labour Party has called on Transport Minister Shane Ross to extend the Short Hop Zone to commuter towns like Kildare town, Newbridge Monasterevin and Athy and has set up an online petition amassing 6,500 signatures to date

“Minister for Transport Shane Ross is simply not doing enough for the commuters in South Kildare and has a great opportunity now to lead on this matter and change this major anomaly,” he said.

The petition can be found on the www.change.org website.